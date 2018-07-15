The Latest: Authorities ID Chicago man killed by police - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: Authorities ID Chicago man killed by police

(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). A woman tries to calm a man down as he yells at a police officer at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). A woman tries to calm a man down as he yells at a police officer at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.
(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). Members of the Chicago police department scuffle with an angry crowd at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). Members of the Chicago police department scuffle with an angry crowd at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.
(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). Members of the Chicago Police Department interact with an angry crowd at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). Members of the Chicago Police Department interact with an angry crowd at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.
(Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). Members of the Chicago Police Department look at an angry crowd gathered at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018. (Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune via AP). Members of the Chicago Police Department look at an angry crowd gathered at the scene of a police involved shooting in Chicago, on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

CHICAGO (AP) - The Latest on xxxxxxx (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Authorities have identified the man whose fatal shooting by a Chicago police officer led to a clash between officers and angry residents as 37-year-old Harith Augustus.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office released Augustus' name on Sunday, a day after an officer shot and killed him not far from his home on the city's South Side.

Police say officers on patrol spotted what they suspected was a gun in Augustus' waistband Saturday evening. They say when they attempted to question him, he broke free and ran and was shot when it appeared he was reaching for a weapon.

Residents angry about the shooting clashed with police, and some in the crowd threw rocks and bottles at officers, who struck protesters with their batons. Four people were arrested and four officers were treated for minor injuries.

A police official says body camera and surveillance footage shows that Augustus had what appeared to be a gun.

___

9:25 a.m.

Chicago police say body cameras show that a man who was fatally shot by an officer was armed with what appeared to be a handgun.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (GOO-lee-em-ee) also said Sunday that officers found two magazines of bullets along with a gun at the site of Saturday evening's shooting on the South Side. He says the gun and the magazines have been sent for testing.

The shooting sparked a clash between angry residents and officers. Police say four people were arrested and some officers suffered minor injuries from being pelted with rocks and bottles, including some filled with urine.

Authorities haven't released the name of the man who died. Guglielmi says he was in his 30s, wasn't a known gang member and didn't have a recent arrest history.

He wouldn't name the male officer who shot the man.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police officer, bystander die from gunshot wounds

    Police officer, bystander die from gunshot wounds

    Sunday, July 15 2018 2:13 PM EDT2018-07-15 18:13:57 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 2:26 PM EDT2018-07-15 18:26:17 GMT
    (Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP). Officers work at the scene where a Weymouth police officer was shot and critically wounded while in a foot chase with a suspect following a vehicle crash on Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Weymouth, Mass.(Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP). Officers work at the scene where a Weymouth police officer was shot and critically wounded while in a foot chase with a suspect following a vehicle crash on Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Weymouth, Mass.
    A Massachusetts police officer and bystander have been killed by gunfire during a foot chase with a suspect following a vehicle crash.More >>
    A Massachusetts police officer and bystander have been killed by gunfire during a foot chase with a suspect following a vehicle crash.More >>

  • New Mexico passenger bus crash kills 3, sends 22 to hospital

    New Mexico passenger bus crash kills 3, sends 22 to hospital

    Sunday, July 15 2018 12:40 PM EDT2018-07-15 16:40:07 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 2:26 PM EDT2018-07-15 18:26:15 GMT
    Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital.More >>
    Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and sent 22 others to the hospital.More >>

  • 'Sheltering wings:' Charleston memorial plan conveys solace

    'Sheltering wings:' Charleston memorial plan conveys solace

    Sunday, July 15 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-07-15 13:23:05 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 2:26 PM EDT2018-07-15 18:26:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 19, 2015, file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Church, after a memorial service for the nine people killed by Dylan...(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 19, 2015, file photo, the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. lead a crowd of people in prayer outside the Emanuel AME Church, after a memorial service for the nine people killed by Dylan...
    The historic South Carolina church where nine black worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims.More >>
    The historic South Carolina church where nine black worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly