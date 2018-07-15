Average price of US gas slips a penny, to $2.94 a gallon - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Average price of US gas slips a penny, to $2.94 a gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the U.S. fell a penny a gallon over the past three weeks to $2.94.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the average price is 63 cents higher than it was one year ago.

Lundberg says prices at the pump may continue to slip slightly, due in part to weak gasoline demand caused by the higher prices.

The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.74 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest was $2.52 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Police: Suspect in shooting of 3 Kansas City cops holed up

    Police: Suspect in shooting of 3 Kansas City cops holed up

    Sunday, July 15 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-07-15 18:28:56 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-07-15 20:00:18 GMT
    Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting of two police officers in Kansas City, Missouri. Police spokesman Jacob Becchina said Sunday that the officers' conditions aren't available.More >>
    Authorities are searching for a suspect in the shooting of two police officers in Kansas City, Missouri. Police spokesman Jacob Becchina said Sunday that the officers' conditions aren't available.More >>

  • Deadly fire shuts down key route to Yosemite National Park

    Deadly fire shuts down key route to Yosemite National Park

    Sunday, July 15 2018 2:04 PM EDT2018-07-15 18:04:23 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 3:59 PM EDT2018-07-15 19:59:16 GMT
    (Andrew Kuhn /The Merced Sun-Star via AP). Crews battle the Ferguson Fire along steep terrain behind the Redbud Lodge along Highway 140 near El Portal in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 14, 2018.(Andrew Kuhn /The Merced Sun-Star via AP). Crews battle the Ferguson Fire along steep terrain behind the Redbud Lodge along Highway 140 near El Portal in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

    A wildfire that killed a California firefighter has grown quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park.

    More >>

    A wildfire that killed a California firefighter has grown quickly and forced the closure of a key route into Yosemite National Park.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Newspaper says suspect in cop shootings is dead

    The Latest: Newspaper says suspect in cop shootings is dead

    Sunday, July 15 2018 3:24 PM EDT2018-07-15 19:24:46 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 3:54 PM EDT2018-07-15 19:54:13 GMT
    Authorities say a suspect in the non-fatal shooting of two Kansas City police officers shot a third officer who was searching for him and has barricaded himself inside of a home.More >>
    Authorities say a suspect in the non-fatal shooting of two Kansas City police officers shot a third officer who was searching for him and has barricaded himself inside of a home.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly