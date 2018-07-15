CVS apologizes after managers call cops on black customer

The Justice Department on Friday filed a plan to reunify more than 2,500 children age 5 and older by a court-imposed deadline of July 26 using "truncated" procedures to verify parentage and perform background checks.More >>
The Justice Department on Friday filed a plan to reunify more than 2,500 children age 5 and older by a court-imposed deadline of July 26 using "truncated" procedures to verify parentage and perform background checks.More >>
CVS Health is apologizing after a black customer says a white store manager in Chicago accused her of trying to use a phony coupon.More >>
CVS Health is apologizing after a black customer says a white store manager in Chicago accused her of trying to use a phony coupon.More >>