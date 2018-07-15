Rapper buys every seat in house, takes strangers to movies - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Rapper buys every seat in house, takes strangers to movies

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Maine rapper surprised moviegoers with free tickets to a sci-fi satire movie.

Rory Ferreira, who goes by the stage name Milo, bought all 129 seats to the 4:20 p.m. showing of the movie "Sorry to Bother You" at the Nickelodeon in Portland, Maine, on Saturday. The Portland Press Herald reports employees told patrons they could see a movie for free as they arrived at the theater.

Ferreira says he was inspired by the movie's director, Boots Riley, to do something good for society. Ferreira, of Biddeford, also attended the movie, and tweeted an invite for anyone interested to "catch a flick wit me."

The movie follows the story of a black telemarketer who takes on white speaking mannerisms to try to succeed at his job.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

