Fred: Heat advisory continues

Another hot day underway with very little change in the atmospheric make-up so a Heat Advisory continues through 7 p.m. for the counties in West Alabama where Heat Index Values will be in the 105-107 degree range. South of a frontal boundary there may be more rainfall through the afternoon but there will remain a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms area wide through the afternoon.

Temperatures remain dangerously hot with possible Heat Index Values in the 105-107 range across West Alabama. With limited wind flow, any storms which do get going can bring localized heavy rain and the potential for brief flooding. Speaking of the winds, there will be a developing northwesterly component to the wind flow by tomorrow as a cold front drops south. With abundant moisture in place over the Southeast, this will serve as a focusing area for more showers and thunderstorms. The conditions will remain hot and humid with Heat Index Values again approaching 105 by as early as mid-day. The only relief will come in the form of the afternoon showers and thunderstorms which do form. Again localized brief flooding caused by areas of heavy rain will be possible.

The strongest storms will likely be seen in Northwest Alabama with these storms producing the potential for some gusty winds. The storms may keep going into Monday evening with possible re-development after midnight going into Tuesday morning. The outflow boundaries informed by the storms early Tuesday may enhance rain chances as the system drifts south. However, with the added rain chances Heat Index Values may finally be below the 105-degree mark area wide. Still locally heavy rain will maintain the threat for flooding in the forecast.

Then...depending on where the front finally stalls there will be at least some dry air slipping south beyond Wednesday but the break will be brief as another system could bring the potential for strong-to-severe storms beyond Friday.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.