Demi Moore crashes Bruce Willis' Comedy Central roast

The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis was taped in Los Angeles Saturday night, and it sounds like the action star had a roaring good time being lampooned -- even when it was being done by his ex-wife Demi Moore.

Bruce Willis' Looper co-star Joseph Gordon-Levitt served as roast master for the evening while an assortment of other celebrities took to the mic to slam the star. Everyone from Dennis Rodman and Martha Stewart to Edward Norton and Willis' Moonlighting co-star Cybill Shepherd was on-hand to lay into the Die Hard star, but Moore's arrival was a surprise, as she was not on the previously announced list of roasters. She delivered a "sweet, but brutal" speech at the event.

Demi Moore just crashed the Bruce Willis Roast. She was fantastic. Sweet, but brutal.

— Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) July 15, 2018

Moore reportedly ribbed the father of her three daughters -- Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah -- by saying, "Bruce considered the end of our marriage his biggest failure. Bruce, don't be so hard on yourself, you had much bigger failures. Planet Hollywood, Hudson Hawk, campaigning for Michael Dukakis, turning down Clooney's role in Ocean's Eleven to focus on playing the harmonica."

Gordon-Levitt also compared him to another prolific (and bald) action hero: "Bruce Willis is what you get when you isolate the white part of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson."

Roast master @hitRECordJoe at #BruceWillisRoast: "Bruce Willis is what you get when you isolate the white part of Dwayne @TheRock Johnson

— Carly Mallenbaum (@ThatGirlCarly) July 15, 2018

But Willis was able to get the better of both of them by saying, "Joseph played a younger me in Looper. He couldn't pull it off. There is one actor who successfully played me. It was Demi Moore."

The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis airs Sunday, July 29 at 10/9c.

