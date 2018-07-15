Mission team stranded in Haiti returns back to Alabama

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama mission team stranded for days in Haiti has returned back to the state.

Al.com reports the Faith Community Church team in Trussville arrived back in Alabama this week. The group of 31 students had been in a secure compound since July 7 after unrest in the island nation after government-ordered fuel hikes.

The incident caused the closure of the airport in the capital city of Port-au-Prince and the stoppage of many flights to and from the U.S.

Church officials say another group is expected to be on its way. Fourteen team members from First Baptist Church of Russellville are currently on board a Delta flight headed to the U.S.

First Baptist senior pastor Patrick Martin is on the Haiti trip. He urged people to pray for the travelers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.