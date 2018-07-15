Fred: Heat advisory in West AL; More storms possible today

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. for the counties of West Alabama. Temperatures across the area will be in the low to middle 90s, with Heat Indices near 105 degrees. A ridge of high pressure will remain over the area today with abundant warm, moist air in place leading to a good chance for more scattered rain and thunderstorms. The only exception across the area is a wedge of slightly cooler, drier air over North Central and Northeast Alabama which may limit or at least delay the onset of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

In other areas, there could be locally heavy rain with the potential for local flooding as well as some areas where micro-bursts will be possible associated with the afternoon storms. With the abundant moisture and rapid heating during the morning Heat Index Values will easily approach 105 by mid-day leading to more Heat Advisories especially in West Alabama. The thunderstorm activity may continue into the evening hours. Changes on the way? The wind flow will shift to the northwest by tomorrow with a series of weak disturbances transported along the northwest wind flow resulting in rain chances becoming even more likely. With added cloud cover, Heat Index Values will be lower with the exception of West Alabama where those values will likely be reached.

A cold front will move south during this time and with the moisture still firmly rooted across the Southeast shower and thunderstorm activity will continue during the overnight and early morning hours Tuesday. No organized severe weather is expected although there may be periods of heavy rain which could increase flooding potential.

Behind the front, there may be a brief break from the extreme humidity, especially across the northern tier of counties and thunderstorm activity should diminish with this increased flow of relatively drier air. The front will stall over South Alabama and eventually return the flow of moisture over the entire region. Finally, another cold front may approach by week's end and depending on how much and how quickly the moisture returns from The Gulf, there could again be an enhanced chance for rain and thunderstorms associated with the approaching front.

