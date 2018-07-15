Big-hearted officers gift shoes to boy wearing torn, dirty socks

A dying man's seemingly simple request brought strangers together on a mission in Abilene, TX.More >>
Pasco County firefighters and EMTs treated him and took him to the hospital before returning to his home.More >>
When the officers asked the boy where his shoes were, he told them the shoes he had were too small for his feet.More >>
Among the children recently reunited with their parents was 6-year-old Alisson Ximena, the little girl whose cries for her family were heard across the country.More >>
A car caught fire in the parking lot of Jennings Hospital Thursday afternoon, and an employee is being haled as a hero for saving a woman from the burning car. "I had to do what I had to do. If it would have been me, I would want someone to do the same thing." says 19-year-old Britlyn Hargrave, who was going through her normal routine, delivering supplies at the hospital, when she heard a noise. "I heard this loud boom and I heard somebody say 'help, help'. I c...More >>
The 12 boys and their soccer coach are recovering well, and in a brief new video list their food wish lists. The health minister says they're expected to be discharged next week.More >>
They call it the "coolest snow stand in town," and it sits right in the center of Moselle. Brady's Snow Shack gives you a friendly greeting and great flavors, but the sweet stand has a big purpose.More >>
