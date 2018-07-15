Big-hearted officers gift shoes to boy wearing torn, dirty socks - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Big-hearted officers gift shoes to boy wearing torn, dirty socks

An officer with the Tukwila Police Department helps tie the boy's new shoes. (Source: Tukwila Police Department/Facebook) An officer with the Tukwila Police Department helps tie the boy's new shoes. (Source: Tukwila Police Department/Facebook)

TUKWILA, WA (RNN) – After spotting a young boy playing in only dirty socks at a Washington state park, two police officers went above and beyond by getting the boy a new pair of shoes.

A police sergeant and a police officer with the Tukwila Police Department were patrolling a local park Thursday afternoon, according to a department Facebook post.

Identified only as Sergeant Modest and Officer Bashful, the two spotted a young boy running around in torn and dirty socks with a cut on the bottom of his foot.

When they asked the boy where his shoes were, he told the officers the shoes he had were too small for his feet.

The sergeant cleaned and mended the boy’s injury with a first aid kit then left to get him a pair of shoes, while the officer entertained him and his friends.

When the sergeant returned, he had not only a pair of shoes – but also ice pops.

“Because what isn’t better than a cold popsicle on a hot summer day?!” wrote the department on Facebook.

The officer helped tie his new friend’s shoes, as caught in a touching photo posted by the department, and everyone enjoyed an ice pop together.

