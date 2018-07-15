UK's Theresa May: Trump told me to 'sue the EU' over Brexit - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UK's Theresa May: Trump told me to 'sue the EU' over Brexit

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May hold hands at the conclusion of their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May hold hands at the conclusion of their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - British Prime Minister Theresa May says that President Donald Trump advised her to "sue" the European Union in the negotiations over Britain's exit from the bloc.

Trump told reporters Friday at a joint press conference with May that he had given the British leader a suggestion that she found too "brutal."

Asked on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show on Sunday what that suggestion was, May said: "He told me I should sue the EU. Not go into negotiation, sue them."

She added: "What the president also said at that press conference was 'Don't walk away. Don't walk away from the negotiations. Then you're stuck.'"

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Angry crowd protests after Chicago police fatally shoot man

    Angry crowd protests after Chicago police fatally shoot man

    Saturday, July 14 2018 9:06 PM EDT2018-07-15 01:06:54 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-07-15 09:44:11 GMT
    A crowd gathered to protest the death of an unidentified man who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer. (Source: WBBM/CNN)A crowd gathered to protest the death of an unidentified man who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer. (Source: WBBM/CNN)

    Police say four people were arrested after gathering to protest the death of an unidentified man who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer.

    More >>

    Police say four people were arrested after gathering to protest the death of an unidentified man who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer.

    More >>

  • US judge criticizes plan to reunify families split at border

    US judge criticizes plan to reunify families split at border

    Saturday, July 14 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-07-14 21:51:43 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 5:43 AM EDT2018-07-15 09:43:35 GMT
    The Justice Department filed a plan to reunify more than 2,500 children age 5 and older by a court-imposed deadline of July 26 using "truncated" procedures to verify parentage and perform background checks. (Source: CNN/U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)The Justice Department filed a plan to reunify more than 2,500 children age 5 and older by a court-imposed deadline of July 26 using "truncated" procedures to verify parentage and perform background checks. (Source: CNN/U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)

    The Justice Department on Friday filed a plan to reunify more than 2,500 children age 5 and older by a court-imposed deadline of July 26 using "truncated" procedures to verify parentage and perform background checks.

    More >>

    The Justice Department on Friday filed a plan to reunify more than 2,500 children age 5 and older by a court-imposed deadline of July 26 using "truncated" procedures to verify parentage and perform background checks.

    More >>

  • US official: Russia using social media to divide Americans

    US official: Russia using social media to divide Americans

    Saturday, July 14 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-07-14 07:19:54 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 5:43 AM EDT2018-07-15 09:43:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Washington.
    State election officials in the US are meeting to discuss cybersecurity amid fresh revelations about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.More >>
    State election officials in the US are meeting to discuss cybersecurity amid fresh revelations about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly