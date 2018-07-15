Mother from KS battles flesh-eating bacteria with at least 15 surgeries

The father contracted the disease while crabbing in a New Jersey river, according to his daughter.

After weeks in the hospital, 32-year-old Tamara Owsley's left arm is covered in bandages and scars, and she’s unable to use it. (Source: KSHB/CNN)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KSHB/CNN) – A Kansas mother is recovering after she developed flesh-eating bacteria that she believes came from a spider bite in May that left her with intense swelling and pain in her arm.

Tamara Owsley, 32, has undergone 14 surgeries in a little over a month and needs a 15th surgery that will take place Tuesday.

"If you encounter this disease, your life is never going to be the same,” Owsley said.

The mother of five developed necrotizing fasciitis, more commonly known as flesh-eating bacteria, after running into a spider web while playing hide-and-seek on Memorial Day.

The spider’s bite caused her left arm to swell, at least two or three times its normal size, according to Owsley

So, her husband took her to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with a flesh-eating bacteria infection.

In spite of the spider bite, doctors say they aren’t sure where Owsley contracted the disease.

Weeks later, the mother’s arm is covered in bandages and scars, and she is unable to use it.

"I've lost everything inside of my left arm. I've lost my left pectoral muscle,” Owsley said.

Owsley now faces months of recovery from a disease she said she’d never even heard of before she was diagnosed.

"It's very serious, very scary and very life-taking. Doctors said if I would have waited a little bit longer I wouldn't be alive,” she said.

Flesh-eating bacteria remains a rare infection that enters through cuts, insect bites and other breaks in the skin. It can lead to possible loss of limbs and causes death in one of every four cases.

Immediate care of the infection is essential.

"Patients, who went to sleep, they felt they were sick, and by the morning, the infection spread all over their entire arm or leg,” said Dr. Dhaval Bhavsar with the University of Kansas Health System.

Between 700 and 1,200 cases are reported on average in the United States every year, with around 50 patients treated at the University of Kansas Hospital, like Owsley.

