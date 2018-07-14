Police: Wife stole neighbor's gun, used it to kill husband in weekend Sylvan Springs shooting

Birmingham police are investigating a deadly triple shooting that happened overnight.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a deadly triple shooting that happened overnight.More >>
The Georgia head coach was asked several questions regarding the Bulldogs 26-23 overtime loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.More >>
The Georgia head coach was asked several questions regarding the Bulldogs 26-23 overtime loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.More >>
Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in Sylvan Springs.More >>
Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in Sylvan Springs.More >>
Authorities confirm three children abducted by gunpoint Friday morning were found safe after a police chase ended in Birmingham around 2 p.m.More >>
Authorities confirm three children abducted by gunpoint Friday morning were found safe after a police chase ended in Birmingham around 2 p.m.More >>
Alabama's primary runoffs are today and before you head to the polls, we have a few important reminders.More >>
Alabama's primary runoffs are today and before you head to the polls, we have a few important reminders.More >>