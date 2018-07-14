Police: Wife stole neighbor's gun, used it to kill husband in weekend Sylvan Springs shooting

A Sylvan Springs woman has been officially charged in the shooting death of her husband.

Amanda Leigh Hilyer, 33, is being held in the Jefferson County Jail and charged with murder in the death of her 41-year-old husband, Keith Franklin Hilyer.

Police say she shot Keith Hilyer in the 200 block of Oak Lane Saturday night. He was found dead at the scene.

Amanda Hilyer broke into a neighbor's vehicle, stole a handgun and used it to shoot Keith, according to investigators. The two had been arguing in the street before the shooting.

She was taken into custody at the scene.

On Monday, detectives also formally charged her with second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle in addition to murder.

She has a $100,000 bond.

