Police say woman fatally shoots husband in Sylvan Springs

Information on the victim has not been released. The accident happened near 14th Street SW.More >>
Information on the victim has not been released. The accident happened near 14th Street SW.More >>
The shooting happened in the 200 block of Oak Lane.More >>
The shooting happened in the 200 block of Oak Lane.More >>
Another hot day underway with very little change in the atmospheric make-up so a Heat Advisory continues through 7 p.m. for the counties in West Alabama where Heat Index Values will be in the 105-107 degree range.More >>
Another hot day underway with very little change in the atmospheric make-up so a Heat Advisory continues through 7 p.m. for the counties in West Alabama where Heat Index Values will be in the 105-107 degree range.More >>
A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. for the counties of West Alabama.More >>
A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. for the counties of West Alabama.More >>
The Moody Police Department has joined the current crazy and released a Lip Sync Challenge video.More >>
The Moody Police Department has joined the current crazy and released a Lip Sync Challenge video.More >>