Police say woman fatally shoots husband in Sylvan Springs

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Sylvan Springs.

A 41-year-old man was shot allegedly by his wife in the 200 block of Oak Lane. He was dead when deputies arrived just after 8:30 p.m.

The 33-year-old woman remained on the scene and was taken into custody for questioning.

Authorities say it is unclear what led to the shooting.

