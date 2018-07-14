Man shot in Sylvan Springs identified

Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in Sylvan Springs.

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies believe Keith Franklin Hilyer, 41, was shot by his wife in the 200 block of Oak Lane Saturday night.

The 33-year-old woman remained on the scene and was taken into custody for questioning.

Authorities say it is unclear what led to the shooting.

We will provide more information when it is available.

