Moody PD's Lip Sync Challenge video is a 'Thriller' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Moody PD's Lip Sync Challenge video is a 'Thriller'

By Brandon Miller, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pete Hicks/YouTube) (Source: Pete Hicks/YouTube)
MOODY, AL (WBRC) -

The Lip Sync Challenge has made its way from police department to police department across the country. It's a fun trend, with officers teaming up to lip sync some of your favorite songs.

Recently, the Moody Police Department threw it's video in the hat - and oh my gosh!

Watch below as several Moody officers (with help from others) re-enact Michael Jackson's "Thriller" in impressive fashion.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly