B'ham dumpster fire under control after spreading to building

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A dumpster fire in Birmingham spread to the building before being extinguished.

The structure fire is in the 2300 block of 25th Street North. Capt. Harold Watson said the fire burned a shelf inside the building.

There were no injuries.

