FIRST ALERT: Strong scattered storms continue

STORMS PRODUCING INTENSE LIGHTNING: This afternoon we are tracking several scattered storms that are producing frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. One area of stormy weather over southern Tuscaloosa and north Hale County produced 177 strikes within a 30-minute time frame this afternoon. Deadly cloud-to-ground lightning is a product of ALL thunderstorms, so don’t wait on a severe warning before deciding to seek shelter. If you hear thunder, please move to a shelter as soon as possible. The weak winds aloft are leading to slow moving storms, so heavy rain and localized flooding will be a concern heading into this evening. The storm threat will gradually decrease late this evening, with patchy fog and lows in the 70s.

A STORMY SETUP THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK: Our Sunday will be much like our Saturday, with numerous scattered storms and showers. Some development is possible prior to lunchtime. However, most of the wet weather will be in the afternoon and evening. Another HEAT ADVISORY may be issued for parts of the area due to the extreme mugginess and highs in the low 90s. This will keep the heat index in the triple digit range for most areas. We will need to keep our eye out for a more organized cluster of storms and showers late Monday and Monday night. A northwest flow aloft will be developing and storms that develop upstream will likely track in our direction. This wet weather will be more progressive so we will continue to catch breaks. However, rain chances will be jumping into the 70-80 percent range for Monday night and Tuesday. We will continue to mention a chance for a few afternoon pop-up showers on Wednesday and Thursday. However, rain chances will be more limited. There will be some drier air settling into north Alabama and we may feel some humidity relief in places like Hamilton and Cullman. Changes will be subtle as the muggy air and afternoon storm threat once again dominate the weather story by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, Beryl has redeveloped into a subtropical storm. At last check the system was about 300 miles north of Bermuda and moving northeast. So the system poses no threat to the United States. Beryl is also the only tropical system of concern. I’ll have new forecast data to share with you immediately following the baseball game tonight on WBRC!

