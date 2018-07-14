Clay Co. inmate worker escapes during job detail - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Clay Co. inmate worker escapes during job detail

Shannon Waldrop (Source: Clay County Jail) Shannon Waldrop (Source: Clay County Jail)
CLAY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The Clay County Sheriff's Office are looking for an inmate worker who walked off during job detail this morning.

Authorities say Shannon Dewayne Waldrop is a white male, about 5-foot-11, 175 pounds.

If you have any contact with him, call Clay County Sheriff's Office at 256-354-2176.

