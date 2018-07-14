Rep. Byrne believes Trump's ordered tariffs are 'negotiating ploy'

Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne spoke in Vestavia Hills today. He talked to members of the Mid-Alabama Republican Club.

Representative Byrne told the audience that America's economy is booming because of tax cuts and loosening regulations that held back business growth.

Byrne believes the tariffs President Trump has ordered on foreign goods are a negotiating ploy. He hopes they'll lead to more fair trade deals on American goods overseas. But he admits some Alabama business people are worried.

"Our economic development model has been to bring foreign companies here to manufacture things like automobiles and they have international supply chains. And if we start monkeying with that, we could mess up that great economic development model that's created so many jobs in this state," Byrne said.

Congressman Byrne wants the President Trump to strike a deal with Mexico and Canada first.

Then U.S. and those countries can ban together to be position for more fair trade deals with China.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.