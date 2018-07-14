Man on motorcycle killed in I-20 hit and run

A driver involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash on I-20 fled the scene on foot.

The accident happened at 1:05 a.m. and killed 29-year-old Hunter Dean Harden, of Heflin, who fell off his 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle after being rear ended by a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta. The driver of the Jetta then struck Harden.

Harden was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jetta left the scene on foot prior to the troopers arrival and has not been identified.

The accident happened four miles west of Oxford at mile marker 181.

If you have any information, call the Jacksonville Highway Patrol Post at 256-435-3521.

