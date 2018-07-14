Grambling State hires Hall to lead softball program

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) - Grambling State has new leadership at the helm of its softball program.

GSU Athletic Director Paul Bryant confirmed to The News-Star the hiring of Nakeya Hall as the next Lady Tigers softball coach. Hall is the reigning top coach in the Southwestern Athletic Conference after leading Alabama A&M to its first 20-win season in 10 years in 2017 at 21 and a share of the East Division title.

Bryant said Thursday that Hall, SWAC Coach of the Year last year, quickly emerged out of a list of 24 applicants for the vacancy and ultimately was offered the job over finalist and current Sterlington High School softball coach Jennifer Hickman.

Hall succeeds Wilbert Early, who was fired in May.

Information from: The News-Star, http://www.thenewsstar.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.