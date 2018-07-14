Fred: Heat advisory through 9 p.m.;Thunderstorm chances remain high

It's already hot and only getting hotter! Heat Advisories continue for West and South Alabama through 9 p.m. this evening. Plenty of showers will develop in the heat of the day and with abundant moisture in place as evidenced by the high dew point localized heavy rains and flooding could be a threat along with cloud-to-ground lightning.

There could be a brief wedge of slightly drier air punching into North Alabama by Sunday which could result in slightly lower rain chances in these areas. Rain is still likely in the form of afternoon thunderstorms for much of the region, however, with localized areas of heavy rain which could translate into a potential for flooding. With very high dew points any additional afternoon heating will set off the storms and again we could see a Heat Index Value approaching 105 as early as noon which prompt another Heat Advisory especially in West Alabama. Thunderstorms could continue into the overnight hours Sunday with more clouds and another system approaching on Monday rain chances will remain high. The clouds may serve to lower heat Index readings but 105 is still achievable in West Alabama.

More storms may roll in during the overnight hours Monday and continue into Tuesday which has the highest rain chances for the week ahead. We are still not expecting an organized threat for severe weather although rainfall totals may again be heavy lending itself to the possibility for more flooding. Some drier air may move in, however briefly in North Alabama but the front will likely stall to the south returning rain chances for the end of the work-week.

