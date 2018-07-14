Yvette Nicole Brown is interim guest host of 'Walking Dead' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Yvette Nicole Brown is interim guest host of 'Walking Dead'

NEW YORK (AP) - Yvette Nicole Brown is filling in for Chris Hardwick as host of "The Walking Dead" and "Talking Dead" while AMC Networks reviews sexual-assault allegations against Hardwick.

AMC announced Friday that Brown will be "interim guest host" of "The Walking Dead Season 9 Preview Special" on Aug. 5. Brown also will host "Talking Dead" on Aug. 12.

Brown starred in the NBC comedy "Community" and already was stepping in for Hardwick as moderator of "Walking Dead" panels next week at San Diego Comic-Con.

Hardwick has acknowledged that an online post by his ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra alleging she had been sexually assaulted and emotionally abused referred to him. He has denied the allegations but has said the couple's three-year relationship was imperfect and included arguments.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US official: Russia using social media to divide Americans

    US official: Russia using social media to divide Americans

    Saturday, July 14 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-07-14 07:19:54 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 3:42 AM EDT2018-07-15 07:42:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Washington.
    State election officials in the US are meeting to discuss cybersecurity amid fresh revelations about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.More >>
    State election officials in the US are meeting to discuss cybersecurity amid fresh revelations about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.More >>

  • Angry crowd protests after Chicago police fatally shoot man

    Angry crowd protests after Chicago police fatally shoot man

    Saturday, July 14 2018 9:06 PM EDT2018-07-15 01:06:54 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 3:28 AM EDT2018-07-15 07:28:36 GMT
    A crowd gathered to protest the death of an unidentified man who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer. (Source: WBBM/CNN)A crowd gathered to protest the death of an unidentified man who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer. (Source: WBBM/CNN)

    Police say four people were arrested after gathering to protest the death of an unidentified man who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer.

    More >>

    Police say four people were arrested after gathering to protest the death of an unidentified man who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer.

    More >>

  • US judge criticizes plan to reunify families split at border

    US judge criticizes plan to reunify families split at border

    Saturday, July 14 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-07-14 21:51:43 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 3:28 AM EDT2018-07-15 07:28:03 GMT
    A federal judge says he is having second thoughts about his belief that the Trump administration was acting in good faith to comply with his orders to reunify families separated at the border.More >>
    A federal judge says he is having second thoughts about his belief that the Trump administration was acting in good faith to comply with his orders to reunify families separated at the border.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly