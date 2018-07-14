Fred: Heat advisory from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Hot and humid conditions for a large portion of Central Alabama and a Heat Advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. tonight. Temperatures will be in the low to middle 90s, with heat indices near 105 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure is just northwest of our area today and with abundant moisture still in place, rain and afternoon thunderstorms are again likely with the best chance for rain coming in the east while the hottest in West Alabama where storms will form more slowly. The ridge of high pressure will begin to weaken tomorrow and above normal rain chances will continue with another possibility for high Heat Index values.

By Monday, winds will shift to the northwest bringing the chance for several rain complexes especially Monday night and Tuesday, meaning above average rain chances will continue. A cold front will approach the Southeast Tuesday night and Wednesday but with plenty of moisture still in place, expect continued rain chances with hot, humid conditions outside the rain areas.

A cold front will approach the Southeast Tuesday night and Wednesday but with plenty of moisture still in place, expect continued rain chances with hot, humid conditions outside the rain areas.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.