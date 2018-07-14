A Russian-connected firm funded the software vendor running Maryland's voting system, the FBI told state officials

News of the Russian ties to Maryland's voting system came the same day federal officials announced 12 Russian military officers are being charged with meddling in the 2016 presidential election. (Source: WBAL via CNN)

ANNAPOLIS, MD (WBAL/CNN) – Top officials in Maryland are reviewing the state's ballot counting and voter registration systems after the FBI told them the company that financed the software vendor operating them has ties to a Russian billionaire.

"In 2013, we signed a contract with a company called Sidus, and they were bought out in 2015 by ByteGrid," Maryland Senate President Mike Miller said during a Friday press conference.

"ByteGrid," a software vendor, hosts the statewide voter registration, candidacy and election management system, along with the online ballot delivery system and the website for unofficial election night results.

State officials said Friday that they just learned ByteGrid was funded by the company Altpoint Capital Partners, which itself was largely financed by a Russian billionaire.

"One of the major investors in [the company] is a Russian oligarch named Vladimir Potanin," Miller said. "And I don't know a whole lot of background on any of this, just what we got from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is that he is one of the leading investors and is an oligarch that goes back to the 1990s."

The FBI told officials that Potanin is the largest investor in Altpoint Capital Partners.

Altpoint's fund manager also is Russian.

Miller, along with Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch, said there's no evidence of voting problems.

But they've asked Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh to review the state's contract with the company and to review the system to ensure no breaches happened.

"Republicans and Democrats, governor, speaker of the house, president of the senate, attorney general, board of elections supervisors are working together to make certain that the elections coming up in November are going to be fair and that everything is going to happen the way it's supposed to happen," Busch said.

News of the Russian-financed voting system comes on the same day federal officials announced indictments for 12 Russian military officers accused of meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Copyright 2018 WBAL via CNN. All rights reserved.