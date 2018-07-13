New court documents reveal how Tuscaloosa burger joint caught fire

The group is made up of residents, business owners, city leaders and more, looking to gain insight as to how Lexington has been able to successfully grow their economy.More >>
Investigators three years ago said 63-year-old John Barry Hubbard terrorized two Bibb County sisters, killing one and kidnapping the other on one hot afternoon.
Investigators said Maddox told them that a man helped him pour fuel from three 5-gallon gas cans, in Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries dining-area floor.
Expect rain chances to climb after lunch with the most active weather between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
President Donald Trump says he wants to sell off millions of barrels of oil hoping to lower gas prices and trim the national debt.
