Man receives life without parole for murdering Bibb Co. mom

A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his ex-girlfriend's sister.

Investigators three years ago said 63-year-old John Barry Hubbard terrorized two Bibb County sisters, killing one and kidnapping the other on one hot afternoon.

Authorities said Tammy Carpenter filed a protective order against her ex-boyfriend Hubbard because he made violent threats. Investigators said her sister, Kandi Murphy, and her children were at her home in Brent when Hubbard shot Murphy several times in front of her kids.

Hubbard hit Carpenter with a gun then kidnapped and raped her in a forest in Hale County and then again at a motel in Greene County.

This led authorities on a manhunt that Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade said he’ll never forget.

“That’s one of the cases you’ll remember the rest of your career and I remember it like it was yesterday. I’m just glad this case has come to a close today with a plea agreement that was reached with the state and John Barry Hubbard and his attorneys and I’m glad the family has some ounce of closure with this case behind them,” said Wade.

Investigators said Hubbard’s accomplice, his cousin who allegedly came and transported them from the forest to that motel, still awaits trial.

