Man receives life without parole for murdering Bibb Co. mom

News of Friday's Missing Child Alert spread quickly on social media, but not without some confusion.More >>
News of Friday's Missing Child Alert spread quickly on social media, but not without some confusion.More >>
The accident happened on the Black Warrior River about two or three miles south of the Moundville boating landing.More >>
The accident happened on the Black Warrior River about two or three miles south of the Moundville boating landing.More >>
The group is made up of residents, business owners, city leaders and more, looking to gain insight as to how Lexington has been able to successfully grow their economy.More >>
The group is made up of residents, business owners, city leaders and more, looking to gain insight as to how Lexington has been able to successfully grow their economy.More >>
Investigators three years ago said 63-year-old John Barry Hubbard terrorized two Bibb County sisters, killing one and kidnapping the other on one hot afternoon.More >>
Investigators three years ago said 63-year-old John Barry Hubbard terrorized two Bibb County sisters, killing one and kidnapping the other on one hot afternoon.More >>
Investigators said Maddox told them that a man helped him pour fuel from three 5-gallon gas cans, in Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries dining-area floor.More >>
Investigators said Maddox told them that a man helped him pour fuel from three 5-gallon gas cans, in Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries dining-area floor.More >>