Nearly 100 Tuscaloosa residents leave for benchmark trip Sunday

Nearly 100 people from Tuscaloosa are traveling to Lexington, Ky. this weekend for a benchmark trip.

The group is made up of residents, business owners, city leaders and more, looking to gain insight as to how Lexington has been able to successfully grow their economy.

The city has won many national awards for it’s quality of life and is opened to exchanging ideas with Tuscaloosa folks.

“If there are things that we can emulate here let’s do it. We jokingly say this is an R and D trip. Not research and development, rip off and duplicate if it works, so that’s really what it’s all about,” said Jim Page Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama CEO.

The group should be in Lexington until Tuesday, participating in jam packed schedule.

