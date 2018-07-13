Concern about dead animals found in East Lake Park

Ducks, fish, and beavers - all recently found dead in Birmingham's East Lake Park.

Park goers tell us they are concerned and want to know what's killing these animals.

A viewer sent us some photos of the dead animals she spotted while at the park earlier this week. She says she's also seen sick ducks.

Another man we spoke with says he's been seeing dead animals at the park for more than a month.

"I really didn't know what to think about it. I thought it was really sad, but I thought that they were maybe getting some sort of virus or something like that," said Bryant Smith.

We reached out to officials with parks and recreation to find out what could be killing the animals and whether it's a danger to you or your pets. We are awaiting a response.

