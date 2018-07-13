Thames leaves Brewers game with tight hamstring - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Thames leaves Brewers game with tight hamstring

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Thames watches his RBI single off Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Michael Feliz during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, July 12, 2018. The Pirates won 6-3. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Thames watches his RBI single off Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Michael Feliz during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, July 12, 2018. The Pirates won 6-3.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Milwaukee outfielder Eric Thames left the Brewers game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday with right hamstring tightness.

Thames suffered the injury while playing a ball hit into the right field corner in the top of the second inning.

He was replaced by Hernan Perez. Thames finished the game 0 for 1 and is hitting .250 on the season with 13 home runs and 28 RBIs.

It was the 14th start of the season in right field for Thames. He's also started 21 games at first base and five in left. He has received more playing time in the outfield thanks to the emergence of All-Star first baseman Jesus Aguilar.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Baylor settles lawsuit with woman who said players raped her

    Baylor settles lawsuit with woman who said players raped her

    Friday, July 13 2018 8:24 PM EDT2018-07-14 00:24:35 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 9:42 PM EDT2018-07-14 01:42:21 GMT
    Baylor University has settled a federal Title IX lawsuit brought by a former volleyball player who alleged that she was drugged and gang raped by at least four football players in 2012.More >>
    Baylor University has settled a federal Title IX lawsuit brought by a former volleyball player who alleged that she was drugged and gang raped by at least four football players in 2012.More >>

  • Flooding cancels hundreds of trips to coveted waterfalls

    Flooding cancels hundreds of trips to coveted waterfalls

    Friday, July 13 2018 2:12 AM EDT2018-07-13 06:12:18 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 9:39 PM EDT2018-07-14 01:39:39 GMT
    (Benji Xie via AP). This Thursday, July 12, 2018 photo released by Benji Xie shows a helicopter landing to rescue people from flooding on the Havasupai reservation in Supai, Ariz. Rescue workers were evacuating about 200 tourists Thursday who were caug...(Benji Xie via AP). This Thursday, July 12, 2018 photo released by Benji Xie shows a helicopter landing to rescue people from flooding on the Havasupai reservation in Supai, Ariz. Rescue workers were evacuating about 200 tourists Thursday who were caug...
    A popular campground at the base of famous waterfalls near the Grand Canyon was inundated by a flash flood that sent tourists seeking higher ground in trees and caves.More >>
    A popular campground at the base of famous waterfalls near the Grand Canyon was inundated by a flash flood that sent tourists seeking higher ground in trees and caves.More >>

  • Trump stands by 'culture' criticism of European immigration

    Trump stands by 'culture' criticism of European immigration

    Friday, July 13 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-07-13 15:34:11 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 9:07 PM EDT2018-07-14 01:07:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is unabashedly repeating his criticism of European immigration policies, saying migrants are "changing the culture.".More >>
    President Donald Trump is unabashedly repeating his criticism of European immigration policies, saying migrants are "changing the culture.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly