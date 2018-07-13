California man sentenced for bondage sex rapes, murder - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

California man sentenced for bondage sex rapes, murder

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Southern California man who raped four unconscious women during bondage sex and killed one of them has been sentenced to 286 years to life in prison.

Thirty-three-year-old Kevon Ross of Gardena was sentenced Friday. He was convicted in May of more than two dozen charges, including first-degree murder.

Authorities say Ross raped a girlfriend in 2007 and three other women in 2015.

Prosecutors say Ross bound the women and covered their mouths and noses or, in one case, hanged one from a noose. When they were unconscious, he videotaped himself having sex with them.

Prosecutors say video caught one woman dying from suffocation after she was wrapped in cellophane and duct tape.

The defense argued that the alleged crimes were consensual sex and the death was accidental.

