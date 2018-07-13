Mountain Brook homeowners frustrated after power goes out 3 nights in a row

Ducks, fish, and beavers - all recently found dead in Birmingham's East Lake Park. Park goers tell us they are concerned and want to know what's killing these animals.More >>
Mountain Brook homeowners were getting heated after some lost power three nights in a row. We're on your side, and asked Alabama Power the reason behind the outages.More >>
Men in what appears to be a work truck and dressed in uniforms were caught on camera in Helena, but police say don't always believe what you see. They could be scoping out your house.More >>
Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot Thursday night in Birmingham.More >>
Authorities confirm three children abducted by gunpoint Friday morning were found safe after a police chase ended in Birmingham around 2 p.m.More >>
