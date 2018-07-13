Mountain Brook homeowners frustrated after power goes out 3 nights in a row

Homeowners in one Mountain Brook neighborhood lost power three nights in a row (Source: WBRC)

Mountain Brook homeowners were getting heated after some lost power three nights in a row.

We're on your side, and asked Alabama Power the reason behind the outages.

We spoke with one homeowner who didn't want to give her name. She said she lost power three nights in a row.

She said, while some of her neighbors have generators, she doesn't, and this heat can get dangerous.

"I was furious," she said. "I thought, 'What has happened?'"

This Mountain Brook homeowner said the outages started Tuesday night.

"It went up to about 87 degrees. That doesn't sound hot, but inside a home, it is hot," she said.

She said the power came back on a few hours later, only to go off again Wednesday night.

"The next night it went off at 8:30 and we didn't get power until 11 o'clock," she said.

And Thursday night, the power went out for an hour.

"It's miserable," she said. "My worry is for these elderly people who don't have generators. And I don't either."

She called Alabama Power each night to figure out what the issues were, and was told there were wires down and equipment failure.

Alabama Power told us this particular neighborhood has had a "bad week."

On Tuesday, Alabama Power said a piece of equipment failed, which appeared to have been related to lightning damage from a previous storm.

On Wednesday, lightning caused a downed wire. And on Thursday, a different piece of equipment failed.

We're told those pieces of equipment have now been fixed.

That homeowner and her neighbors have their power restored now.

