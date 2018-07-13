Difference between a Missing Child Alert & AMBER Alert

News of Friday's Missing Child Alert spread quickly on social media, but not without some confusion.

While authorities searched for the mother who allegedly abducted her three children at gunpoint, many wondered why an AMBER Alert wasn't sent for the three children.

Robyn Bryan with ALEA said each missing child alert is initially reviewed and the decision to send an AMBER Alert is made off specific criteria.

A list of the criteria is embedded below:

