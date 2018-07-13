Miami commissioners delay vote on Beckham soccer deal - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Miami commissioners delay vote on Beckham soccer deal

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File). FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018, file photo, David Beckham poses for a photo at an event where it was announced that Major League Soccer is bringing an expansion team to Miami, in Miami. Beckham's latest soccer plan for Miam... (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File). FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018, file photo, David Beckham poses for a photo at an event where it was announced that Major League Soccer is bringing an expansion team to Miami, in Miami. Beckham's latest soccer plan for Miam...
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File). FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018, file photo, David Beckham speaks at an event where it was announced that Major League Soccer is bringing an expansion team to Miami, in Miami. Beckham's latest soccer plan for Miami might be ... (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File). FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018, file photo, David Beckham speaks at an event where it was announced that Major League Soccer is bringing an expansion team to Miami, in Miami. Beckham's latest soccer plan for Miami might be ...

MIAMI (AP) - Miami city commissioners have pushed back a vote following hours of public comment for and against David Beckham's latest soccer stadium plan.

At the end of Thursday's meeting, commissioners delayed a decision until Wednesday to put a measure on the November ballot to replace the city-owned Melreese Country Club.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy star and business partner Jorge Mas pitched their current plan Thursday night for their Major League Soccer franchise. The group's latest proposal calls for a 28,000-seat stadium, hotel rooms, restaurants, shops, a new park and public soccer fields near Miami International Airport.

If commissioners approve, voters would decide on Nov. 6 whether to change the city's charter and allow what would be a no-bid deal to lease 73 acres (30 hectares) at the Melreese site.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Baylor settles lawsuit with woman who said players raped her

    Baylor settles lawsuit with woman who said players raped her

    Friday, July 13 2018 8:24 PM EDT2018-07-14 00:24:35 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 9:42 PM EDT2018-07-14 01:42:21 GMT
    Baylor University has settled a federal Title IX lawsuit brought by a former volleyball player who alleged that she was drugged and gang raped by at least four football players in 2012.More >>
    Baylor University has settled a federal Title IX lawsuit brought by a former volleyball player who alleged that she was drugged and gang raped by at least four football players in 2012.More >>

  • Flooding cancels hundreds of trips to coveted waterfalls

    Flooding cancels hundreds of trips to coveted waterfalls

    Friday, July 13 2018 2:12 AM EDT2018-07-13 06:12:18 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 9:39 PM EDT2018-07-14 01:39:39 GMT
    (Benji Xie via AP). This Thursday, July 12, 2018 photo released by Benji Xie shows a helicopter landing to rescue people from flooding on the Havasupai reservation in Supai, Ariz. Rescue workers were evacuating about 200 tourists Thursday who were caug...(Benji Xie via AP). This Thursday, July 12, 2018 photo released by Benji Xie shows a helicopter landing to rescue people from flooding on the Havasupai reservation in Supai, Ariz. Rescue workers were evacuating about 200 tourists Thursday who were caug...
    A popular campground at the base of famous waterfalls near the Grand Canyon was inundated by a flash flood that sent tourists seeking higher ground in trees and caves.More >>
    A popular campground at the base of famous waterfalls near the Grand Canyon was inundated by a flash flood that sent tourists seeking higher ground in trees and caves.More >>

  • Trump stands by 'culture' criticism of European immigration

    Trump stands by 'culture' criticism of European immigration

    Friday, July 13 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-07-13 15:34:11 GMT
    Friday, July 13 2018 9:07 PM EDT2018-07-14 01:07:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). President Donald Trump with British Prime Minister Theresa May during their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.
    President Donald Trump is unabashedly repeating his criticism of European immigration policies, saying migrants are "changing the culture.".More >>
    President Donald Trump is unabashedly repeating his criticism of European immigration policies, saying migrants are "changing the culture.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly