Railroad closure will impact Chelsea school traffic

Chelsea is trying to keep up with its explosive growth, but traffic will be affected.

The railroad crossing on Mountain Crest Road serves as a short cut for drivers, especially during the school year, but the city is about to close this crossing to drivers.

Mayor Tony Picklesimer says it is too dangerous and is causing additional back up on Highway 11. People usually take this short cut to Old Highway 280 to avoid traffic, so the city and the county are working together to fix the traffic backup.

"And it is primarily a safety issue and a traffic issue, so now that we have closed that it is going to add more volume to that road so it is just in time for Shelby County to come and do an improvement,” Picklesimer said.

Crews will widen Old Highway 280 and put turn lanes in to help that intersection flow more smoothly. There's no word yet on when construction will start, but they hope to close the crossing before the school year starts.

