Bank robbery investigation underway in Fairfield

Authorities with the Fairfield Police Department say a bank robbery is under investigation at the Wells Fargo location in the city.

Police officers were called to the Wells Fargo bank on Aaron Aronov Drive in Fairfield just after 3 p.m. Friday.

They were told by bank employees a suspect passed a note to a teller demanding money.

The suspect allegedly did not have a weapon but did get away with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured in the incident.

The images of the suspect included in this story are provided by the FBI. If you have any information that could help with this investigation, please contact the Birmingham office of the FBI or Fairfield PD.

