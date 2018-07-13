FDA OKs 1st drug to treat smallpox, in case of terror attack - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

FDA OKs 1st drug to treat smallpox, in case of terror attack

By LINDA A. JOHNSON
AP Medical Writer

U.S. regulators have approved the first treatment for smallpox - a deadly disease that was wiped out four decades ago - in case the virus is used in a terror attack.

Smallpox, which is highly contagious, was eradicated worldwide by 1980 after a huge vaccination campaign.

But people born since then haven't been vaccinated, and small samples were saved for research purposes, leaving the possibility it could be used as a biological weapon.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug, called TPOXX (TEE'-pochs), on Friday. The maker, SIGA Technologies of New York, has already delivered 2 million treatments for stockpiling by the government.

To test the treatment, animals were infected with a similar virus and then given the drug. Ninety percent survived.

