Hoover tax increase will benefit police department

The Hoover Police Department has one of the finest reputations in the country, but budget cuts are putting that reputation at risk.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis supports the city council tax increase package because he had to endure a $240,000 budget cut which affected hiring and training.

"We are staffed at lower than any of the over the mountain cities and any city in the top six as far as population. I hope we can get back to where we need to be," Derzis said.

Hoover has 1.9 officers for every 1,000 citizens. That compares to Mountain Brook's 2.8 per 1,000 residents and Vestavia Hills' 2.4 per 1,000.

On Tuesday, the city council gave the OK to increase the sales tax and hotel fees. Taxpayers are happy with the decision.

"In order to keep those services in line there is cost to that. There is quality with cost and we got to maintain quality in Hoover," Walter Hughes said.

Taxpayers agree the police department has to deal with a lot of problems.

"Obviously Hoover is growing area wise, population wise I think it's important we maintain that level for the police department." Ken Hubbard said.

Thanks to the tax, the Hoover Police Department will be going after more officers and keep up their training.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.