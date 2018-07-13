AP Source: Dodgers' Chase Utley to retire at season's end - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

AP Source: Dodgers' Chase Utley to retire at season's end

By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Chase Utley's baseball career is nearing an end.

A person with knowledge of the situation said Friday the six-time All-Star will retire from the Los Angeles Dodgers at the end of this season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Utley's decision had not been formally announced.

Utley was to speak at a news conference later Friday at Dodger Stadium. The topic was not disclosed.

The 2019 season would have been the final year of a $2 million, two-year contract.

The 39-year-old second baseman made his name with the Philadelphia Phillies, earning five All-Star berths and winning four Silver Slugger awards. He helped the team to a World Series title in 2008. Utley has a .276 career average with 259 home runs.

The Phillies traded Utley to the Dodgers in August 2015.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

