FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms will continue through weekend

Spotty showers and storms are in the forecast through the early evening. Expect temperatures in the lower 80s during the evening. For those going to the Three Doors Down and Collective Soul concert at Oak Mountain, you need to prepare for a passing shower, but I don't think it will be anything long lasting.

The daily showers and thunderstorms will impact your weekend. Expect rain chances to climb after lunch with the most active weather between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thunderstorms will track south with the possibility of gusty winds between 30-40 mph. Heavy rainfall and lightning will also be a threat for us. Scattered showers may also impact Sloss Fest. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Remember the heat index could top the triple digits. Make sure you stay hydrated and watch for lightning.

Rain and thunderstorms will again develop on Sunday. The best chance for the rain will occur during the afternoon and early evening. The thunderstorm potential will remain somewhat limited after 7 p.m.

If you're wondering about next week, I think we could see some slightly milder temperatures after Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. The best chances for rain will happen Monday and Tuesday.

