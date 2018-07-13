2014 top offensive player RB DeMarco Murray retires - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

2014 top offensive player RB DeMarco Murray retires

By The Associated Press

DeMarco Murray is retiring from the NFL.

The 2014 Offensive Player of the Year made the announcement on ESPN on Friday, four months after being released by the Tennessee Titans.

Murray, 30, lost his job to Derrick Henry last season and was due to make $6.25 million in 2018 when the Titans let him go. He ran for 659 yards and six touchdowns last season, dealt with a knee injury late in the year, and missed the Titans' final regular-season game and two playoff contests.

The Titans acquired Murray in a March 2016 trade with the Eagles. Murray had spent one year with Philadelphia after playing four seasons with the Cowboys. Murray was playing for Dallas in 2014 when he won the NFL rushing title and Offensive Player of the Year honors.

    •   
