3 Jeff Co. children abducted are safe, mother in custody after chase ends in B'ham

Authorities confirm three children abducted by gunpoint Friday morning were found safe after a police chase ended in Birmingham around 2 p.m.

An Emergency Missing Child Alert was issued for the three children from Jefferson County.

Police say 5-year-old twins and their 2-year-old sister were taken at gunpoint from their home by the girls' non-custodial mother, Derick Irisha Brown.

Brown was taken into custody after the police chase ended in Birmingham.

No other details are available, but we do know the three children were found safe. We'll update this as we have more details.

