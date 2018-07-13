Joss Whedon's new HBO Series is all about badass Victorian women

The Borat star is on a mission, and he's not taking any prisoners

The Borat star is on a mission, and he's not taking any prisoners

The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis was taped in Los Angeles Saturday night, and it sounds like the action star had a roaring good time being lampooned -- even when it was being done by his ex-wife

Joss Whedon is headed back to television, and he's bringing even more badass women to the small screen. HBO has picked up his exciting new sci-fi series The Nevers, Deadline reports.

The story follows a group of Victorian women with super abilities who find themselves faced with numerous enemies and a mission to change the world. And if the show takes place in the late 1800s, it's the perfect era to incorporate some Steam Punk elements. Make it so!

Whedon will serve as writer, director, executive producer and showrunner on the project.

This marks Whedon's first TV project since Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which he co-created. He went on to direct the Marvel blockbuster Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron. However, after Ultron was released, he took a hiatus and declared that he was "done with Marvel."

Whedon is the man behind a number of beloved projects including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, its spin-off Angel, Dollhouse and Firefly.

