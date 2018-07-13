FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat, clusters of rain and storms Friday

FIRST ALERT: A Heat Advisory is in effect for numerous counties until 7 p.m. Check the WBRC First Alert Weather app to see if your location is included in the zone where temperatures will feel around 105 degrees or hotter for several hours Friday. If you have to work outside in these conditions, then take the necessary heat precautions.

Heat relief in the form of showers and storms continue to slowly develop, and this trend will persist through the afternoon hours.

FIRST ALERT: Slow moving showers and storms will dump locally heavy rainfall that could cause flooding, and as storms collapse they could produce wind gusts up to 40-50 mph. Activity wanes this evening but a small chance will remain, especially south. As of now, it looks like the weather will cooperate for those attending Free Friday Flicks or the concert at Oak Mountain.

This weekend is Sloss Music and Arts Festival and it’s going to be hot with scattered showers and storms forming both afternoons. Take necessary heat precautions and check the WBRC First Alert Weather app for radar updates from Fred Hunter and Wes Wyatt. I will say this, data is showing lower chances on Saturday versus Sunday.

The coverage of rain and storms climbs early next week as a cold front advances south from the north.

Data keeps flip flopping as to how far south the slightly drier air pushes, which is critical as to how poor or good it may feel outside. I think as the front moves in on Tuesday it will still be oppressive with a good chance for showers and storms. On Wednesday, the weather looks a little more comfy and drier north of I-20 and by Thursday the rain chances look the lowest and the air most comfy to the west. We will continue to fine tune this forecast as we get closer.

TROPICAL UPDATE: The chance that Beryl will redevelop is down to 20 percent as it tracks northeast and remains off the coast of the United States.

