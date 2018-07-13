Homewood Gourmet's Fried Green Tomato Sandwich

GREEN TOMATOES:

Vegetable oil

2 medium-size, firm green tomatoes

1/2 cup whole milk buttermilk

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup yellow cornmeal

1/2 cup corn flour

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Pinch of cayenne pepper

SANDWICH:

4 squares thick focaccia bread, sliced horizontally

½ cup strawberry preserves

4 slices ham

½ cup goat cheese

TO PREPARE THE FRIED GREEN TOMATOES:

Pour the oil to a depth of ½-inch in a large heavy-bottomed skillet. Heat oil to 375°F over medium-high heat.

Slice the tomatoes into 1/3-inch thick slices and toss in the buttermilk. Whisk together flour, cornmeal, corn flour, salt, pepper and cayenne. Dredge tomatoes in cornmeal mixture.

Place tomato slices in preheated oil, and cook 2 minutes on each side or until golden. Drain on paper towels. Sprinkle with additional salt, if needed.

TO PREPARE THE SANDWICH:

Spread 2 tablespoons preserves on the bottom half of each focaccia bread slice. Top with 1 slice of ham and 1 to 2 slices fried green tomatoes. Crumble 2 tablespoons goat cheese over warm tomatoes and top with remaining bread slice. Serve immediately.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.