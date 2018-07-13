Man dies 11 days after being shot in Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man dies 11 days after being shot in Birmingham

A man is dead eleven days after he was shot in Birmingham. 

The Jefferson County Coroner says that 48-year-old David James Gourley was shot on July 1st around 2 a.m. in the 8200 block of 7th Terrace South. 

He died yesterday. 

No other details are available at this time. 

