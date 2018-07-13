'Downton Abbey' movie to shoot this summer - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

'Downton Abbey' movie to shoot this summer

NEW YORK (AP) - Three years after going off the air, "Downton Abbey" is coming back as a movie.

Focus Features said Friday that it will this summer begin production on a "Downton" film that will reunite the Crawley family on the big screen. Series creator Julian Fellowes wrote the screenplay and will produce.

The long-rumored film adaptation is likely to be released sometime next year. The primary cast members are all set to return.

Over six seasons, "Downton Abbey" became a global hit, airing in at least 150 countries, and setting a record for non-U.S. television shows with 69 Emmy nominations.

Brian Percival, who directed the series' pilot, will direct the film.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

