How to connect your phone to an Xbox One

By Gabe Gurwin



Content Provided by

Microsoft’s dedicated Xbox smartphone app is a great way for players to stay engaged with their gaming friends while on the go.

Like Sony’s PlayStation app, the Xbox app allows users to purchase games, share content, view their achievements, and send updates to their followers on Xbox Live.It also providesadditional tools for viewing achievements, controlling movie playback, and accessing social elements such asprofiles and messaging, all of which is much more convenient than logging onto your console or PC to do the same thing.

All it takes to gain complete control over your Xbox experience is a little bit ofpatience. The process for pairingyour devices is now easierthan ever, so read on for ourquick-hit guide on how to connect your smartphone to an Xbox One on Android and iOS.

Step 1: Download the Xboxapp

Before downloading the Xbox appfor iOS or Android, you’ll want to update your smartphone or tablet to the latest version of its respectiveoperating system. Users of iOS needversion 9.0 or higher to run the app. Microsoft recommends Android users have version 4.1 or higher. Onceupdated, head over to either iTunes or the Google Play Store and enter “Xbox”in the search field to locate the app.

TaptheInstallbutton to begin downloading the app to your smartphone or tablet, and launch itonce it’s installed. Then sign into your Xbox account when prompted.

Download for:

iOS Android

Step 2: Connect to your network

To sync your Xbox One and your phone, both devices must be online. To check your network on the Xbox One, go to the Settings menu, then select Network, and finally “Network Settings.” On your smartphone, go to the network/Wi-Fi menu in your device’s system preferences or settings. If your Xbox One is not connected, selectSet up wireless network, choose your desired network, and enter the respective password if prompted. Both devices must be within range of your network to connect.

Certain features, like using your phone as a remote control for the Xbox One, require both your Xbox One and phone to be connected on the same Wi-Fi network. Others, such as checking your achievements and activity feed, work as long as both devices are connected to any internet connection.

Step 3: Sync your smartphone with your console

While usingthe Xbox app, tap the three horizontal bars in the upper-left corner tobring up the main menu. From here, you can access most features, but for now, just tapConsole. After a second, aConnect to your Xbox Oneoption shouldappear near the top of the screen.

Tapping that should bring up a list of available Xbox consoles that you can connect to. Assuming yours is the only one on the list, tap the icon — labeled Xbox-SystemOS, unless you’ve renamed it– and then Turn on. Voila! Your smartphone and your Xbox are now soulmates. You should now be able to use your smartphone as a controller and keyboard, though this functionality is limited to the Xbox OS. There’s currently no in-game, second-screen integration.

Step 4: Use the app

Connecting is easy, but learning how to use the Xbox apptakes a little time and understanding. Again, tapping the three horizontal bars in the upper-left corner of the app will bring up the menu, which allows youto view your profile and achievements, as well as your recorded clips and screenshots, and access the Xbox Store, among other things. Tapping your avatar iconwill bring up your friends list, while the icons next to it control messages and notifications, respectively. A new icon, represented by three avatars, even allows you to start a party chat while on the go.

Step 5: Control your Xbox One with the app

We’re not entirely sure why you’d choose to control your Xbox One with your phone instead of a controller, but the Xbox app makes it possible. Once you’ve connected your Xbox One to your phone, you’ll see a small remote symbol in the bottom-right corner of the app’s screen. Select it and you’ll be taken to a mostly black screen that features all four face buttons, as well as the home button, view button, and menu button.

You can now control your Xbox One by dragging your finger across the screen to select a tile, then pressing “A” in the center of the screen to confirm it. Will you ever use it? Probably not, but it’s an option!

Updated with information on controlling console from phone





helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.