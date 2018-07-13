Mississippi State Athletics reduces concession prices at all venues

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

When Mississippi State fans attend Bulldog athletic events in Starkville this fall, they will notice dramatically reduced prices at concessions. Prices on food and beverage at all home venues will be significantly decreased beginning this 2018-19 athletic year, MSU Athletics announced as part of its #MoorValue campaign on Thursday.



“We value the feedback of our Bulldog family,” said MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen. “Reducing the price of concessions has been something I have been very excited about since becoming Director of Athletics. Providing our fans and families with more affordable food and beverage options is extremely important. We will continue to explore innovative ways to enhance the game day experience for our Bulldog family. We would like to thank Aramark for their collaboration in this process.”



Stadium cup sodas, which were previously in the $5-7 range, will now cost $3 for a 22-ounce and $4 for a 44-ounce. Bottled water in the 20-ounce size has been slashed in half from $4 to $2. Hot dogs, nacho trays and soft pretzels have been reduced by $3, going from $5 to $2.



“As we work with Athletics and our MSU dining partner Aramark to create a more fan and family-friendly game day experience for our Bulldog family, I believe this new comprehensive plan for concessions is a key element to increasing value for our fans,” said MSU President Mark E. Keenum. “High quality refreshments, more sensible pricing, faster service and new policies that address items of input from our fan base are a winning combination for a better game day experience. I congratulate Athletics and Aramark on their innovation and collaboration on this plan.”



Patrons will be pleased to know that the price reductions are in effect at all MSU home venues – Davis Wade Stadium, Humphrey Coliseum, Dudy Noble Field, Newell-Grissom Building, MSU Soccer Field, Nusz Park and the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre.



The drop in concession prices is just a portion of several fan game day enhancements in progress on campus as part of the #MoorValue campaign. Earlier this spring, MSU Athletics unveiled a football season ticket price decrease of up to 20 percent for several sections of Davis Wade Stadium in an effort to increase affordability for Bulldog fans.



A map of the complete 2018 MSU football season ticket pricing is available here.



One of the most anticipated football seasons in Bulldog history kicks off in less than two months. To coincide with the excitement of the first year of the Joe Moorhead era, MSU launched the #MoorCowbell season ticket campaign at HailState.com/MoorCowbell.



Season tickets for the 2018 Bulldog season start at $200 and can be purchased at HailState.com/MoorCowbell, by calling 1-888-GO-DAWGSor in person at the MSU Athletic Ticket Office on the first floor of the Bryan Athletic Administration Building (288 Lakeview Drive), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Select MSU Concession Prices

Item 2018-19 Price Previous Price

22-ounce Stadium Cup Soda $3.00 $5.00

44-ounce Stadium Cup Soda $4.00 $7.00

20-ounce Bottled Water $2.00 $4.00

Hot Dog Buns $2.00 $5.00

Nacho Tray $2.00 $5.00

Popcorn Box $2.00 $3.00

Bottled Soda $2.00 $4.00

Little Caesars Pizza $6.00 $9.00

Assorted Candy $2.00 $3.00

Pretzel $2.00 $5.00

Roasted Peanuts $2.00 $3.00

BBQ Buns $3.00 $5.00

Chicken Tenders Combo $5.00 $8.00

