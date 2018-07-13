Mickey: Keep an eye on our First Alert Weather app if attending outdoor events this weekend

We really saw some heavy downpours again yesterday, and our atmosphere remains in a very soupy pattern, with heat-activated afternoon and evening thunderstorms still a distinct possibility.

We saw decreasing clouds overnight, and at the start of Good Day Alabama around 4 a.m., our temps were well into the 70s across our area.

Look for a good chance of scattered rain and thunderstorm development by early afternoon and lasting into the evening with highs in the low 90s and winds developing out of the west around 5 mph.

Tonight we could see those showers continue, but should be mostly gone overnight, lows around 74 and light winds.

I know we have a lot going on this weekend with Sloss Music Fest and a concert tonight at Oak Mountain Amphitheater, with 3-Doors Down. We could see showers and storms through the beginning of the concert and then tapering off.

I would monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather app tomorrow at Sloss Fest. It'll let you know if rain or storms are near your area.

Afternoon and evening showers and storms remain in the forecast at least through next Tuesday.

Models continue to show a temporary, slightly drier weather pattern for next Wednesday into Thursday.

